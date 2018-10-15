LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The breakdown of teams have been set for the University of Louisville men’s basketball Red-White intrasquad scrimmage, to be played on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.

Co-captain V.J. King will be joined on the White squad by Steven Enoch, Khwan Fore, Ryan McMahon, Jordan Nwora, Will Rainey and Jacob Redding. The opposing Red squad will include co-captain Christen Cunningham with Akoy Agau, Wyatt Battaile, Jo Griffin, Darius Perry, Dwayne Sutton and Malik Williams.

Tickets for the event, priced at $10 each, are on sale at the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street. The ticket office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster online at www.Ticketmaster.com, calling 1-800-745-3000, or by visiting any Ticketmaster Ticket Center. Convenience fees are applied with Ticketmaster orders.

Scrimmage tickets are available for UofL students at no charge. Students may obtain up to two tickets with a valid student ID in advance of the game at the UofL ticket office.

Season ticket packages for UofL Basketball are currently available and guarantee access to all 20 home games at the KFC Yum! Center, including such highly-anticipated matchups against Michigan State, Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Virginia. Season tickets may be purchased by calling (502) 851-5151, connecting online at www.GoCards.com/mbbtickets, or by visiting the UofL Ticket Office.

