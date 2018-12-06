LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The UofL basketball program will operate with a smaller budget starting this season, but it's not being viewed as a negative.

The UofL Athletic Association approved a budget on June 12 that's $2.3 million less than last season.

Athletic Director Vince Tyra said it's a savings from the Rick Pitino era and was expected.

Coach Mack has a lower salary than Pitino, his staff size is smaller, and his recruiting budget was reduced.

Tyra said he and the new coach had agreed on that early on.



