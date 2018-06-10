LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Louisville lost to Georgia Tech Friday night — like, really lost.

The score, 66-31, was the worst loss at Cardinal Stadium, and the defense's inability to stop the triple option allowed Georgia Tech the chance to bring their backup quarterback into the game late in the third quarter (said backup scored two touchdowns).

"Probably as big a loss as I've had as far as the scoreboard goes," coach Bobby Petrino said at a press conference after the game. "We didn't have any answers to their offense."

And the Yellow Jackets did not make it easy on them. Tech had 542 rushing yards on 65 attempts, and were 6-7 on third down conversions.

Georgia Tech's continued scoring, and their enjoyment of the beat down, may have appeared grandiose to some fans — but there was a reason behind Tech head coach and play caller Paul Johnson's scoring: revenge.

Johnson began his head coaching career at Georgia Southern in 1997. In his four years at Southern, the team had a record of 62-10, winning the Division I-AA National Championship in 1999 and 2000. But when he left for Navy, his successor (and current assistant coach) struggled to win in the postseason.

Enter Brian VanGorder, current Louisville defensive coordinator. VanGorder replaced Johnson's successor and got rid of the famous triple option.

VanGorder said Tech's offense was outdated and difficult for recruiting. Paul Johnson got word.

Despite being in the FBS, Johnson asked to play VanGorder's Georgia Southern team because he wanted to "beat the hell out of Brian VanGorder."

Navy did not play Georgia Southern, but Johnson may have harbored those feelings towards VanGorder (who resigned as head coach after one season).

The two have previously crossed paths, with Johnson's Georgia Tech team facing off against VanGorder's Notre Dame defense in 2015 — but this year's game gave Johnson the opportunity to finally do what he wanted to do in 2006: Georgia Tech "beat the hell out of Brian VanGorder."

© 2018 WHAS-TV