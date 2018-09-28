LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Louisville men's basketball announced its complete list of game times and telecasts for the 2018-19 season.

The Cardinals' Dec. 29 game against rival Kentucky in the KFC Yum! Center will start at 2 p.m. in an event televised by ESPN2.

Five home games will be televised on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN online at ESPN.com/watch or through the WatchESPN and ESPN app.

Those weekday home games, which will each start at 7 p.m., include Nov. 8 vs. Nicholls State, Nov. 13 vs. Southern, Nov. 16 vs. Vermont, Dec. 5 vs. Central Arkansas and Dec. 21 vs. Robert Morris.

Three games will air on WHAS11:

Jan. 19 vs. Georgia Tech at 4 p.m.

Jan. 26 vs. Pittsburg at 2 p.m.

Feb. 23 vs. Virginia at noon

The exhibition game against Bellarmine on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m. will be shown on ACC Network Extra. A full schedule with game times and telecasts can be found on the men's basketball website.

