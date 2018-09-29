LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Louisville basketball fans never had their version of Big Blue Madness or Hoosier Hysteria — until this year.

The Louisville men's and women's basketball teams put on a pep rally for thousands of Cards fans Friday, Sept. 28, during Louisville Live.

Fans got their first look at players like Khwan Fore and Christen Cunningham, as well as welcomed back familiar face Akoy Agau.

Agau, a 6'8 forward, played his freshman year at Louisville before transferring to Georgetown in 2014. He then played the 2017-18 season at SMU as a graduate transfer. With one year of eligibility left, Agau returned to the Cards.

The event, held at Fourth Street Live, featured a three-point shooting contest, knockout competitions and a dunk contest judged by Dr. Dunkenstein himself, Darrell Griffith.

First-year men's basketball coach Chris Mack wore all black, throwing an L up when introduced.

Junior guard Jazmine Jones continued dancing throughout the night, keeping the crowd entertained.

Yeah, you could say we're having a good time. 💃💃💃#LouisvilleLive pic.twitter.com/4uU2gP0ONR — Louisville WBB (@UofLWBB) September 28, 2018

Sophomore guard Darius Perry won the dunk contest with homages to both Griffith and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, jumping over a manager to lay down a dunk.

After positive feedback throughout the night, Louisville AD Vince Tyra said he expects U of L to have more events with fan engagement.

"It was an idea to try to get the community involved," Tyra said. "As you can see by the turnout, the venue...it's awesome."

