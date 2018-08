LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A UofL redshirt sophomore sustained a knee injury in practice.

UofL said the injury will probably force Tobias Little to miss the 2018 season. He is a running back for UofL Football.

Little is an Atlanta, Ga. Native. He appeared in nine games last season, carrying nine times for 27 yards and catching one pass for 24 yards.

© 2018 WHAS-TV