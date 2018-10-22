LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Kelsey Petrino Scott, daughter of University of Louisville head football Coach Bobby Petrino is coming to the defense of her dad, amid what some fans call, a disappointing season.

Scott took to Facebook on Friday to share her thoughts about how fans have turned against the Petrino family.

In the post, she discusses her family’s contributions to UofL football program and the community.

Scott told fans in the post that she understands the disappointment and feels the frustration but says the players need fan support and hopes they will stick around.

This comes as Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm’s 49-20 win against a then No. 2 Ohio State Saturday night and how he would be a good fit for UofL should they fire Petrino.

However, Sports Illustrated says Brohm would be a perfect choice should the Cards make a change, saying he could recruit the kind of players who could compete for ACC championships and even national titles.

The Cards (2-5) will take on Wake Forest (3-4) on Saturday at noon.

Read Kelsey's full statement below:

“The final proof of greatness lies in one's ability to endure criticism without resentment”

One of my favorite quotes, although I’m not sure who to contribute it to.

When you’re a part of the coaching world... whether you were hired into it, born into it, or married into it... you learn to swallow a lot of criticism. You ignore it the best you can. But in today’s world it’s always right there in front of you, staring you in the face, forcing you to learn to live with it. It’s a test of character time and time again to not lash back at some of the stupidity of it. And a test of character once again to acknowledge the truth that can be found in it.

I’ve lived this football life since the day I was born. It’s not easy. Now that I’m raising kids in it, “not easy” has taken on a whole new meaning. And that’s what I would say about a winning season.

This season, I’ve never experienced anything like it. I’ve never seen my dad coach a team that has struggled like this team. It’s gut-wrenching, to say the least. I know we are having a bad season. It’s hard for me to watch, too.

However, I am just in shock at how quickly it seems everyone has turned against us. I’ve really been struggling with it.

For the last 4 years we have been working to give back to this community. By the end of the year, we will have donated over $1 MILLION to this community. Just this Spring we set up a fund with $100,000 to go directly to local residence displaced by the horrific flooding we had. Just a few weeks ago I was talking about trying to find a big project to fund in the West End, as we all know there are many areas of Louisville that need love.

When we came back here, we wanted to be more than just a football family. We wanted to be contributing members of your community. We wanted to show you our devotion in hopes you would return some to us as well.

But....here we are, halfway through one bad season and suddenly it seems like nothing matters anymore. Not even the players.

This season will probably go down as one of the worst my dad has ever coached, but for some of you to act like he’s not still a GREAT coach, is nonsense.

I keep hearing “Louisville is mediocre since he’s been back”?... here’s a quick fact check..

Since it’s inception, UofL Football has only had a total of 17 seasons with 8 or more wins. 8 of those have been coached by my dad. That is EVERY year he has coached here besides this one.

Out of 57 seasons, UofL has only had a total of 13 seasons with 9 or more wins. 6 of those were coached by my dad.

Seasons with 10 wins or more, we’ve had 6 of those, 2 were coached by my dad.

At no other point in UofL football history has UofL had 4 consecutive seasons with 8 or more wins than when you called my dad your head coach.

And yes, so far the first time was better. It was also conference USA. The last 4 years with 8 or more wins (again only the 2nd time EVER in UofL football history) we were in the ACC, a TOP football conference.

One bad season and we are all ready to jump ship? To turn our backs on everyone who has worked so hard because we aren’t perfect this year?

UofL is playing its historical consistent best at the highest conference it has played. Minus this current transitional season.

A season that’s not even over yet.

A season where you are trying to get the two best recruiting classes you have had experience.

A season where you are playing with 16/22 freshman and sophomores.

A season where you lost key players to the NFL, players that should be filling those upperclassmen starting positions but left early.

My dad is a great coach. This is a bad season. It won’t define his coaching career. He is one of the best coaches Louisville has ever had and is personally responsible for taking the football program to heights not seen before. He has also invested a lot of his time and money to help this community outside of football. He and our entire family love Louisville. It is why we wanted to come back. It is our home too!

Criticism comes with this profession. We don’t look like a good team right now. It would be lying to say otherwise.

But the future for these players is bright. This is a group that will struggle together this year, then get to grow and play together for the next few years. Again, the vast majority of these players are freshman and sophomores. It’s heartbreaking to see people turn their backs on them.

I understand the disappointment. I feel the frustration, too. I’ve been sick to my stomach, dreading every weekend. The negativity surrounding all of it is very overwhelming.

And I’m sure I’ll take massive heat for writing this, but my dad deserves to have someone stick up for him. For someone to point out his record as your coach. To remind everyone of his commitment to this City and this team.

To those of you who have continued to show your support, thank you, it is appreciated more than you might know.

We still have 5 games left. This team is going to need every ounce of support they can get. Can we at least hold the negativity and anger off till the end of the season?

It’s ok to be disappointed, we all are. Including these young men who are trying to find their place in all of this. Please don’t turn your backs on them. They came here to play for you. They desperately need and deserve their 12th man.

Are we #L1C4 or not?!

