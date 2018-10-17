LOUISVILLE, Ky (WHAS11) — A judge threw out the lawsuit involving University of Louisville fans and the NCAA.

The group filed a suit against the NCAA, saying the 2013 men's basketball national title should be reinstated. The fans argued that erasing the 123 wins taken away by the NCAA was a breach of contract to the fans.

The NCAA and the university argued the fan group had no legal standing, and the university should not be included in the suit. The judge sided with the NCAA and threw out the case Tuesday, Oct. 16.

The lawsuit former U of L players filed against the NCAA is still ongoing after the judge ordered mediation on Oct. 2.

