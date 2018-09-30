LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Deondre Francois threw for a career-best four touchdowns, including a 58-yard scoring pass to Nyqwan Murray with 1:13 left, to rally visiting Florida State to a 28-24 victory at Louisville Saturday.

The Seminoles (3-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 21-7 at halftime, but the game-winning drive was set up whenA.J Westbrook intercepted Jawon Pass at the Florida State 19 with 1:56 to go.

Francois completed 16-of-27 passes for 294 yards. Murray caught six 114 yards and two scores.

Pass, who was removed as Louisville's starting quarterback before last week's 27-3 loss at Virginia, regained the job and threw for a season-high 306 yards and two scores on 24-of-45 passing. However, he also threw two interceptions. He went 6-of-7 for 57 yards on an 11-play, 70-yard drive late in the first half that culminated with a 3-yard pass to Dez Fitzpatrick to make it 21-7 Cardinals (2-3, 0-2) with :10 left in the half.

Francois brought the Seminoles back in the second half with touchdown passes of 55 yards to Tamorrion Terry and 25 yards to Tre McKitty. The latter score made it 24-21 with 9:55 left in the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida State: The Seminoles needed Murray and Francois' heroics to avoid just their second 0-3 start in ACC history, but a tough road still looms ahead. Florida State has ranked opponents Miami (Fla.), Notre Dame and Clemson on their docket.

Louisville: The Cardinals offense did look improved and more efficient, but mental errors still continue to plague the unit. Pass had a couple of overthrows to open receivers downfield that could have blown open the game for Louisville. Instead, those missed opportunities allowed the Seminoles to stay in the game, and Pass' late play proved devastating.

UP NEXT

Florida State goes on the road again and plays No. 16 Miami next Saturday. It'll be the third straight conference road game for the Seminoles.

Louisville returns to action Friday night and hosts Coastal Division foe Georgia Tech, which snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.