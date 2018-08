LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Heads up for Cards fans, UofL is having a flash sale on tickets to attend UofL's home opener in the newly expanded Cardinal Stadium.

Tickets are being sold at a discounted rate in a 48-hour sale.

Tickets are on sale for only $10 now through Saturday at 9 a.m.

The seats are in the flight deck for the Cardinal’s game against Indiana State on Sept. 8.

