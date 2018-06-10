A couple of days ago I said Bobby Petrino has earned the right to have another season to fix the problems at Louisville. I may have been wrong.

My opinion was based on a few things.

First, Petrino has won enough in his coaching career to warrant an opportunity to fix what is broken. The second, a massive buyout.

The side I took assumed Louisville would improve some throughout the year. It never took into account they would get drubbed by 30 plus to a sub .500 team at home. The Cards simply look lost on the field.

Today they are looking for answers would be putting it kindly.

Fans have responded. Attendance is plummeting at Cardinal Stadium and when that starts happening, decisions become much easier for the administration.

