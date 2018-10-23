LOUISVILLE – University of Louisville senior guard Asia Durr has been selected to the 2018-19 Preseason All-ACC Team, as voted on by the league's coaches and the Blue Ribbon panel.

In addition, the Cardinals were picked second in the league in both polls, behind defending national champion Notre Dame.

Durr was named ACC Player of the Year last season after leading Louisville to a sweep of ACC regular season and tournament titles. She finished the year averaging 18.7 points, while knocking down 115 3-pointers, which ranked 13th in the country, and shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc.

In addition, she was named Lexington Regional Most Outstanding Player after averaging a team-high 17.5 points and 4.5 assists, while adding 4.3 rebounds and shooting 10-28 from beyond the arc.

At the conclusion of the season, she was named WBCA First Team All-American, joining Angel McCoughtry as the second player in program history to earn that honor. She was also named a USBWA, Associated Press and USA Today First Team All-American.

She enters her senior season with 1,743 career points, which ranks sixth in school history and 278 made 3-point field goals, which ranks second.

Louisville is picked second in the ACC behind Notre Dame a season after sweeping the Fighting Irish. The Cardinals downed the Irish 100-67 at the KFC Yum! Center and then followed that with a 74-72 victory in the ACC Tournament championship game.

Louisville opens its season on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at Western Kentucky and will play their first five games on the road, including the Southpoint Shootout on Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas. The Cardinals make their home debut on Monday, Nov. 26 against Miami (Ohio) and will host Connecticut, Kentucky, North Carolina and Duke among others at the KFC Yum! Center. Notable road opponents include Notre Dame, Florida State and Sweet 16 participant Central Michigan.

