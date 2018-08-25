LEXINGTON, Ky. – In a statement released by the University of Kentucky, Offensive tackle Landon Young sustained an injury to his right knee during practice on Friday and is out for the season.

It's a big loss on the line for the Cats as Young, a former five-star recruit, is an anchor on the offensive line after playing in all 13 games last year and starting six of those at left tackle.

During his freshman year, back in 2016, Young played a big role in helping Benny Snell and Stanley “Boom” Williams each rush for more than 1,000 yards, the first time in school history that UK had a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in the same season.

