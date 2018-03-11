For Kentucky their success comes down to the same recipe and it doesn’t matter the opponent on the other side of the field. The Cats must control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

1. Get Benny Snell going – Snell was very limited in Kentucky’s only loss this season and at Missouri last weekend. A big part of that is having a threat to throw the ball down the field. Terry Wilson did that in the final drive last week but can he do it over an entire game. If Snell gets to run for more than 100 yards Kentucky’s chances of pulling off the upset drastically improve.

2. Make Georgia one dimensional – This is so much easier said than done. Georgia’s offense starts with their running game. Sound familiar. If Kentucky is able to limit the Dogs on the ground then you put the ball in the hands of Jake Fromm and he’s been very inconsistent this season. That would also allow Josh Allen to tee off on Georgia’s offensive line.

3. Get the game to the 4th quarter – In years past this would be a major no no because Kentucky football finds ways to lose games down the stretch. However, this team thrives on pressure. So far they’ve proved this isn’t a typical Kentucky football team.

© 2018 WHAS-TV