LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) - In week five of FBS play, the University of Kentucky has reached the Top 25 for the first time since 2007.

The Wildcats (4-0) jumped nine spots in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll, landing at No. 17.

The ranking comes after Benny Snell led the team past No. 14 Mississippi St. on Saturday, winning 28-7. Snell ran for 165 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Snell has been steadily increasing his Heisman trophy hype throughout the season, jumping from 300-1 to 200-1 in Westgate Las Vegas' odds released last week.

The last time Kentucky was in the Top 25 came in 2007, the year No. 17 UK upset then No. 1 LSU in three overtimes. The team peaked at No. 8 before losing four of their last five games, heading to the Music City Bowl unranked.

