LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) — After losing in overtime to Texas A&M, Kentucky dropped five spots in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls.

UK is now ranked No. 18 in the AP Poll, and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats lost 20-14 Saturday, and are now 5-1 (3-1 in SEC play). A&M (4-2) jumped to No. 22 in both polls.

Kentucky plays Vanderbilt (3-3) at home next Saturday.

