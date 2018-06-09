With each passing season, as the number of consecutive losses to Florida grows and the victory of 1986 gets further and further away the story becomes more fascinating. That’s because in recent years Florida finding a way to win is the exception while Kentucky finding new and interesting ways to lose has become rule.

Intermittently, throughout the 31-game losing streak, the Wildcats have put themselves in a position to beat Florida. In recent years, the Cats have come agonizingly close to doing so, only to have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Regardless, credulous members of the Big Blue faithful manage to convince themselves every year that the outcome might be different.

