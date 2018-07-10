Thirteen carries for 60 yards. That's the stat line for Kentucky's Benny Snell in their 2014 overtime loss against Texas A&M.

The Cats simply can't win football games if the junior is not more involved. But I don't blame the coaching staff for his lack of touches.

Kentucky's offensive line was dominated by the Aggies front 7 all night in the run game.

Actually, if you look at the second half against South Carolina, the Cats have been outmuscled up front for the last six quarters. The running game never got going against Texas A&M because they could only muster a yard or two on most attempts.

If you can't run it, then you have to throw it to try and soften up a team who is completely selling out to stop the run.

Terry Wilson and the offense needs to be more effective in the passing game.

Wilson was just 13-20 for 108 yards Saturday night but 54 of those came on a virtual run play by Lynn Bowden.

As bad as the line was in the run game on most pass plays, he had enough time to find an open receiver.

Wilson either held the ball too long or receivers were unable to get open down the field.

TV sometimes doesn't give you the most complete look so it's hard to point the finger at one person.

Texas A&M dared Kentucky to beat them with Wilson's arm and the Cats couldn't make it happen.

The bye week has come at a perfect time for the 5-1 Cats, but they definitely need to break out the toolbox to fix some things with their offense.

