Tickets for Big Blue Madness, the first open practice for UK's 2018-19 men's and women's basketball teams, will be available on Friday, Sept. 21, at 10 p.m.

The tickets will be available at the Memorial Coliseum ticket windows on Avenue of Champions, and online at ticketmaster.com.

Though the tickets are free, there is a four tickets per person limit at the Memorial Coliseum ticket distribution "campout."

Big Blue Madness is is set for Friday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m.

