WATCH LIVE
On Air 10:55PM
83
Louisville, KY

Louisville Weather Summary: 83 degrees
Menu
WHAS Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • At the Border
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Behind the Blue: Coach Cal, team talks upcoming season
Author: Kent Spencer, Whitney Harding, C.J. Daniels
Published: 6:40 PM EDT October 8, 2018
Updated: 8:17 PM EDT October 8, 2018
UNIVERSITY-OF-KENTUCKY 15 Articles
CHAPTER 1
1-on-1 with Coach John Calipari
CHAPTER 2
UK's Washington learns different expectations team veteran
CHAPTER 3
UK's Quade Green says he's now comfortable in his role
CHAPTER 4
Could UK's Quickley be destined to become the next great point guard?
CHAPTER 5
UK's Nick Richards spent offseason in Jamaica working hard on craft
CHAPTER 6
Grad transfer Reid Travis came to UK looking for challenge
CHAPTER 7
UK's Keldon Johnson says 'goofiness' becomes team's energy
CHAPTER 8
UK's Tyler Herro says putting time in the gym makes him consistent shooter
CHAPTER 9
Player Profile: UK's Brad Calipari
CHAPTER 10
UK's Ashton Hagan welcomes tough choices, challenges
CHAPTER 11
UK's EJ Montgomery says he will get better playing under Coach Cal
CHAPTER 12
Player Profile: UK's Jemarl Baker Jr.
CHAPTER 13
Player Profile: UK's Jonny David
CHAPTER 14
Player Profile: UK's Zan Payne
CHAPTER 15
WHAS11 Sports: Kent and Whitney talk UK basketball
EXPLORE

Behind the Blue: Coach Cal, team talks upcoming season

UNIVERSITY-OF-KENTUCKY
  • 1-on-1 with Coach John Calipari Chapter 1
  • UK's Washington learns different expectations team veteran Chapter 2
  • UK's Quade Green says he's now comfortable in his role Chapter 3
  • Could UK's Quickley be destined to become the next great point guard? Chapter 4
  • UK's Nick Richards spent offseason in Jamaica working hard on craft Chapter 5
  • Grad transfer Reid Travis came to UK looking for challenge Chapter 6
  • UK's Keldon Johnson says 'goofiness' becomes team's energy Chapter 7
  • UK's Tyler Herro says putting time in the gym makes him consistent shooter Chapter 8
  • Player Profile: UK's Brad Calipari Chapter 9
  • UK's Ashton Hagan welcomes tough choices, challenges Chapter 10
  • UK's EJ Montgomery says he will get better playing under Coach Cal Chapter 11
  • Player Profile: UK's Jemarl Baker Jr. Chapter 12
  • Player Profile: UK's Jonny David Chapter 13
  • Player Profile: UK's Zan Payne Chapter 14
  • WHAS11 Sports: Kent and Whitney talk UK basketball Chapter 15
Chapter 1

1-on-1 with Coach John Calipari

WHAS11's Kent Spencer talks with University of Kentucky Coach John Calipari about his team, the upcoming 2018-2019 season and his expectations.

Mobile issues? Click here to watch the interview.

Chapter 2

UK's Washington learns different expectations team veteran

PJ Washington experienced up and downs last season. He discusses the responsibility of being a team veteran and taking things a lot slower.

Mobile issues? Click here to watch the video.

Chapter 3

UK's Quade Green says he's now comfortable in his role

The sophomore guard discusses his confidence level and expectations heading into the new season.

Mobile issues? Click here to watch the video.

Chapter 4

Could UK's Quickley be destined to become the next great point guard?

Freshman Immanuel Quickley talks about being recruited to Kentucky, Coach Cal's philosophy and studying former Cats.

Mobile issues? Click here to watch the video.

Chapter 5

UK's Nick Richards spent offseason in Jamaica working hard on craft

WHAS11's Kent Spencer talks with the sophomore forward about traveling back home to Jamaica, working on his craft to become a better athlete.

Mobile issues? Click here to watch video.

Chapter 6

Grad transfer Reid Travis came to UK looking for challenge

Reid talks about coming to UK, wanting to make himself uncomfortable while preparing to lead the team

Mobile issues? Click here to watch video.

Chapter 7

UK's Keldon Johnson says 'goofiness' becomes team's energy

His teammates say he's the goofiest player on the team but Keldon Johnson channels that personality as the team's energy.

Mobile issues? Click here to watch video.

Chapter 8

UK's Tyler Herro says putting time in the gym makes him consistent shooter

The freshman guard says he works out two to three times a day to perfect his craft.

Mobile issues? Click here to watch the video.

Chapter 9

Player Profile: UK's Brad Calipari

WHAS11's Whitney Harding talks with the UK junior about the upcoming season, his dad as his basketball game evolves and his love for Fortnite.

Mobile issues? Click here to watch video.

Chapter 10

UK's Ashton Hagan welcomes tough choices, challenges

Freshman guard Ashton Hagan says he's ready for challenges and tough choices that come with his basketball career.

Mobile issues? Click here to watch video.

Chapter 11

UK's EJ Montgomery says he will get better playing under Coach Cal

The basketball forward talks about receiving advice from former Cat and currently NBA star Anthony Davis and his love for the game

Mobile issues? Click here to watch video.

Chapter 12

Player Profile: UK's Jemarl Baker Jr.

WHAS11 Sports talks to the redshirt freshman about what he's learned while being sidelined and what he focused on improving this season.

Mobile issues? Click here to watch the video.

Chapter 13

Player Profile: UK's Jonny David

The senior guard talks to WHAS11 about this year's competitive group of Cats and his plans after graduating.

Mobile issues? Click here to watch the video.

Chapter 14

Player Profile: UK's Zan Payne

WHAS11 speaks to the freshman guard-forward about the advice he receives from Brad Calipari about being a coach's son and adjusting to college life.

Mobile issues? Click here to watch video.

Chapter 15

WHAS11 Sports: Kent and Whitney talk UK basketball

Here's our latest podcast discussing the upcoming season of Kentucky basketball.

Mobile issues? Click here for our Soundcloud channel.

Check out the University of Kentucky's basketball schedule below.

►Contact sports reporter Kent Spencer at kspencer@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@WHAS11Kent) and Facebook.

►Contact sports reporter Whitney Harding at wharding@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Whitney) and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.