(8) UNC runs past (19) Virginia Tech to remain undefeated

The Tar Heels had one of their best offensive showings in program history, en route to a dominant win versus Virginia Tech

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Michael Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns to help eighth-ranked North Carolina beat No. 19 Virginia Tech 56-45 on Saturday.

Javonte Williams also ran for a career-best 169 yards and two scores of his own. UNC finished with its highest-scoring output ever against the Hokies along with 656 total yards for the No. 2 total ever posted against Virginia Tech’s defense.