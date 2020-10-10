(8) UNC runs past (19) Virginia Tech to remain undefeated

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Michael Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns to help eighth-ranked North Carolina beat No. 19 Virginia Tech 56-45 on Saturday.
Javonte Williams also ran for a career-best 169 yards and two scores of his own. UNC finished with its highest-scoring output ever against the Hokies along with 656 total yards for the No. 2 total ever posted against Virginia Tech’s defense.
Khalil Herbert ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Hokies. Hendon Hooker threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his first action this year for Virginia Tech.