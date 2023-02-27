Beloved nun and basketball fan 'Sister Jean' predicts Kentucky will win NCAA men's tournament

Sister Jean, the nun who became an overnight sensation after Loyola Chicago made a run to the Final Four in 2018 is sharing her thoughts on this year's tournament.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We are less than two weeks away from finding out who will earn a spot in this year’s NCAA Tournament and one of basketball’s most beloved fans has already made a prediction.

Sister Jean Delores Schmidt, the 103-year-old chaplain for Loyola Chicago’s men’s basketball team, became an overnight sensation after the Ramblers had a Final Four Cinderella run in 2018.

During an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America promoting her memoir, "Wake up with a Purpose! What I've learned in my First Hundred Years", Sister Jean was asked who she thought would win it all this year.

“Right now, it looks to me as though Kentucky will,” she told reporter Will Reeves.

Reeves replied, “I’m gonna hold you to that.”

Sister Jean has been working with basketball players for about 30 years.

The Wildcats (20-9, 11-5 SEC) and Coach Calipari have had a season filled with ups and downs but appear to be gaining momentum heading into March. The team had an impressive win, blowing out Auburn at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky still has two regular season games left before heading into the SEC Tournament.

Will Sister Jean’s prediction become true? Only time will tell.

The SEC Tournament will take place March 8-12 and the Cats will find out where they will go as the bracket is set to be announced on March 12.

