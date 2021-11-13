Rutgers on cusp of bowl-eligibility after win at Indiana

This is the Hoosiers' sixth straight loss.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Isaih Pacecho scored two touchdowns Saturday and Rutgers took advantage of six turnovers to rout Indiana 38-3, putting the Scarlet Knights on the cusp of postseason play.

They are one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2014.

Rutgers (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) converted the turnovers into 17 points and finished with its most lopsided conference win since joining the Big Ten — easily surpassing the previous best, 22 points, against Indiana in 2015.

The Hoosiers (2-8, 0-7) have lost six straight.

And this one went awry immediately — when quarterback Donoven McCulley botched a handoff on the first play. Rutgers defensive end Mohamed Toure recovered at the Hoosiers 21-yard line and four plays later, Pacheco scored on an 8-yard TD run.

It was just the start.

Pacheco’s 3-yard scoring run late in the first quarter made it 14-0 and Tyreem Powell’s interception led to a 38-yard field goal that gave Rutgers a 17-0 lead less than a minute into the second quarter.

All the Hoosiers could muster was a 47-yard field goal to close the half.

Rutgers sealed it early in the third quarter when Ty Fryfogle fumbled a punt return at the Indiana 10.

Aaron Young’s 10-yard TD run on the next play gave Rutgers a 24-3 lead, and the Scarlet Knights capped the victory with a backward pass from Noah Vedral to tackle Raiqwon O’Neal, who rumbled in from 7 yards for a 31-3 edge.

THE TAKEAWAY

Rutgers: On a day the offense didn’t do much, the defense and special teams made the game-changing plays. As a result, Rutgers is still in bowl contention despite losing five of seven.

Indiana: This was the Hoosiers’ worst game in what has been an awful season. Wherever the blame belongs — a depleted lineup, conservative play-calling, an overworked defense — Indiana’s biggest problem was that it just couldn’t execute on offense or defense.

STAT PACK Rutgers: Pacheco carried 21 times for 79 yards and passed Bryant Mitchell (2,286 yards) for eighth on the school’s career list. Pacheco has 2,249. ... Vedral was 9 of 17 with 97 yards and scored the final TD on a 9-yard run. ... Coach Greg Schiano earned win No. 76, moving him within two of tying Frank Burns’ school record. ... The Scarlet Knights are 6-3 on the road over the past two seasons.

Indiana: McCulley was 7 of 20 with 98 yards and lost two fumbles. ... Jack Tuttle was 5 of 10 with 26 yards and two interceptions. ... The Hoosiers rushed 32 times for 85 yards and finished with 262 total yards. ... Indiana has failed to score a touchdown in three games this season. .. The Hoosiers had won the previous five in this series.

INJURY REPORT

Rutgers: Vedral started and was solid after getting hurt last week, and the Scarlet Knights played without three of their top linebackers — Olakunie Fatukasi, Tyshon Fogg and Tyreek Maddox-Williams. Rutgers finished the game without any additional significant injuries.

Indiana: Running back Stephen Carr and linebacker Cam Jones both sat out and although Tuttle returned to action in the first quarter, he didn’t last long. Tuttle hurt his left ankle on his second interception, went to the locker room and did not return. Center Dylan Powell injured his left shoulder in the first half and safety Raheem Layne was shaken up late.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Visits No. 23 Penn State next Saturday.

Indiana: Closes its home season next Saturday against Minnesota.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.