Kentucky football fires offensive coordinator Scangarello after 1 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a shakeup, three days after the Kentucky Wildcats defeated the Louisville Cardinals in the Governor’s Cup.

Coach Mark Stoops fired the most criticized member of his coaching team.

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello was let go Tuesday after just one year on the job.

The Wildcat offense this season put up just over 22-points per game which was the 26th worst in the nation.

The team put up 336.3-yards per game which ranks 24th worst in the nation.

Kentucky finished with a 7-5 record and are still waiting to see what bowl game they will play in.

