Purdue avenges earlier loss to IU with 69-67 win

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue avenged an earlier loss to Indiana during a close game on Saturday in Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers ended their regular season on a high note with a 69-67 win over Indiana.

The rivals were both coming off losses where they tied a game with a 3-pointer and then lost on a 3-pointer in the final two seconds. IU fell against Rutgers, 66-63 at home, while Purdue lost at Wisconsin, 70-67.

Saturday's win over Indiana caps off a strong regular season for the Boilermakers, who have locked up a top-3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Purdue entered the game with a 24-6 mark, while the Hoosiers were 18-11.

This is the 15th season in school history where the Boilermakers have had 25 wins, nine of which were under coach Matt Painter.