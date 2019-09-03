Kentucky's PJ Washington and Murray State's Ja Morant were listed as finalists for the men's John Wooden Award.

Despite missing five straight games with a knee sprain, Duke's Zion Williamson still tops the list of contenders alongside teammate RJ Barrett. Tennessee's Grant Williams and Purdue's Carsen Edwards are also included on the list.

Sophomore Morant most recently hit the game winner over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament semifinals, pushing the Racers into a finals match-up against top-seeded Belmont Saturday at 8 p.m. Morant was named OVC Player of the Year for this season.

Kentucky will finish its regular season at home against Florida Saturday at 2 p.m. Washington is averaging 14.9 points per game in his sophomore season, hoping to bounce back from three games scoring 13 or fewer points.

Both Morant and Washington were listed as semi-finalists for the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year award as well.