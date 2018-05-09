No. 11 LSU and No. 12 Virginia Tech made the biggest jumps in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season while No. 4 Ohio State leapfrogged No. 5 Wisconsin after a week in which most off the top teams were unchallenged.
Alabama remained No. 1 with a blowout of Louisville, and No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Georgia held their spots. The Crimson Tide received 48 first-place votes in the media poll released Tuesday. Clemson had 12 and Wisconsin had one. The Buckeyes are just four points ahead of the Badgers and only nine points ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma.
LSU, which was ranked No. 25 in the preseason, moved up 14 spots after beating Miami 33-17 in one of four games that matched ranked teams. The Hurricanes dropped from No. 8 to No. 22. Virginia Tech won 24-3 at Florida State and moved up eight spots.
The Seminoles fell out of the rankings after being 19th. Texas, which was No. 23 in the preseason poll, didn't receive any votes in the latest poll.
|1
Alabama (48)
Record: 1-0
PV Rank1
Points,5
Clemson (2)
Record: 1-0
2
1,467
Record: 1-0
3
1,350
Record: 1-0
5
1,262
Wisconsin (1)
Record: 1-0
4
1,258
Record: 1-0
7
1,251
Record: 1-0
9
1,236
Record: 1-0
12
1,080
Record: 0-1
6
870
Record: 1-0
13
865
Record: 1-0
25
801
Record: 1-0
20
777
Record: 1-0
10
768
Record: 1-0
17
762
Record: 1-0
11
684
Record: 1-0
16
632
Record: 1-0
15
628
Record: 1-0
18
538
Record: 1-0
21
407
Record: 1-0
22
391
Record: 0-1
14
318
Record: 0-1
8
241
Record: 1-0
24
217
Record: 1-0
-
125
Record: 1-0
-
89
Others receiving votes:Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.