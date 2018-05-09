No. 11 LSU and No. 12 Virginia Tech made the biggest jumps in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season while No. 4 Ohio State leapfrogged No. 5 Wisconsin after a week in which most off the top teams were unchallenged.

Alabama remained No. 1 with a blowout of Louisville, and No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Georgia held their spots. The Crimson Tide received 48 first-place votes in the media poll released Tuesday. Clemson had 12 and Wisconsin had one. The Buckeyes are just four points ahead of the Badgers and only nine points ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma.

LSU, which was ranked No. 25 in the preseason, moved up 14 spots after beating Miami 33-17 in one of four games that matched ranked teams. The Hurricanes dropped from No. 8 to No. 22. Virginia Tech won 24-3 at Florida State and moved up eight spots.

The Seminoles fell out of the rankings after being 19th. Texas, which was No. 23 in the preseason poll, didn't receive any votes in the latest poll.

1Alabama

Alabama (48)

SEC

Record: 1-0

PV Rank

1

Points

,52Clemson

Clemson (2)

ACC

Record: 1-0

2

1,467

3Georgia

Georgia

SEC

Record: 1-0

3

1,350

4Ohio State

Ohio State

Big Ten

Record: 1-0

5

1,262

5Wisconsin

Wisconsin (1)

Big Ten

Record: 1-0

4

1,258

6Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Big 12

Record: 1-0

7

1,251

7Auburn

Auburn

SEC

Record: 1-0

9

1,236

8Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Division I FBS Independents

Record: 1-0

12

1,080

9Washington

Washington

Pac-12

Record: 0-1

6

870

10Stanford

Stanford

Pac-12

Record: 1-0

13

865

11LSU

LSU

SEC

Record: 1-0

25

801

12Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech

ACC

Record: 1-0

20

777

13Penn State

Penn State

Big Ten

Record: 1-0

10

768

14West Virginia

West Virginia

Big 12

Record: 1-0

17

762

15Michigan State

Michigan State

Big Ten

Record: 1-0

11

684

16TCU

TCU

Big 12

Record: 1-0

16

632

17USC

USC

Pac-12

Record: 1-0

15

628

18Mississippi State

Mississippi State

SEC

Record: 1-0

18

538

19UCF

UCF

The American

Record: 1-0

21

407

20Boise State

Boise State

Mountain West

Record: 1-0

22

391

21Michigan

Michigan

Big Ten

Record: 0-1

14

318

22Miami (FL)

Miami (FL)

ACC

Record: 0-1

8

241

23Oregon

Oregon

Pac-12

Record: 1-0

24

217

24South Carolina

South Carolina

SEC

Record: 1-0

-

125

25Florida

Florida

SEC

Record: 1-0

-

89

Others receiving votes:Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.

