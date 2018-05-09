No. 11 LSU and No. 12 Virginia Tech made the biggest jumps in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season while No. 4 Ohio State leapfrogged No. 5 Wisconsin after a week in which most off the top teams were unchallenged.

Alabama remained No. 1 with a blowout of Louisville, and No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Georgia held their spots. The Crimson Tide received 48 first-place votes in the media poll released Tuesday. Clemson had 12 and Wisconsin had one. The Buckeyes are just four points ahead of the Badgers and only nine points ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma.

LSU, which was ranked No. 25 in the preseason, moved up 14 spots after beating Miami 33-17 in one of four games that matched ranked teams. The Hurricanes dropped from No. 8 to No. 22. Virginia Tech won 24-3 at Florida State and moved up eight spots.

The Seminoles fell out of the rankings after being 19th. Texas, which was No. 23 in the preseason poll, didn't receive any votes in the latest poll.

1 Alabama (48)

SEC

Record: 1-0

PV Rank 1 Points ,5

2 Clemson (2)

ACC

Record: 1-0

2

1,467

3 Georgia

SEC

Record: 1-0

3

1,350

4 Ohio State

Big Ten

Record: 1-0

5

1,262

5 Wisconsin (1)

Big Ten

Record: 1-0

4

1,258

6 Oklahoma

Big 12

Record: 1-0

7

1,251

7 Auburn

SEC

Record: 1-0

9

1,236

8 Notre Dame

Division I FBS Independents

Record: 1-0

12

1,080

9 Washington

Pac-12

Record: 0-1

6

870

10 Stanford

Pac-12

Record: 1-0

13

865

11 LSU

SEC

Record: 1-0

25

801

12 Virginia Tech

ACC

Record: 1-0

20

777

13 Penn State

Big Ten

Record: 1-0

10

768

14 West Virginia

Big 12

Record: 1-0

17

762

15 Michigan State

Big Ten

Record: 1-0

11

684

16 TCU

Big 12

Record: 1-0

16

632

17 USC

Pac-12

Record: 1-0

15

628

18 Mississippi State

SEC

Record: 1-0

18

538

19 UCF

The American

Record: 1-0

21

407

20 Boise State

Mountain West

Record: 1-0

22

391

21 Michigan

Big Ten

Record: 0-1

14

318

ACC

Record: 0-1

8

241

23 Oregon

Pac-12

Record: 1-0

24

217

24 South Carolina

SEC

Record: 1-0

-

125

25 Florida

SEC

Record: 1-0

-

89

Others receiving votes:Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.

