Western Kentucky and South Alabama to go head-to-head in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Western Kentucky is going bowling!
The Hilltoppers (8-5) have accepted an invitation to play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
They will take on South Alabama (10-2) on Dec. 21 at the Caesars Superdome at 9:15 p.m. ET.
This bowl game marks the ninth appearance for the Hilltoppers in the last 11 seasons.
WKU earned their bowl bid after defeating Rice 45-10 and closing out the regular season with a 32-31 win against Florida Atlantic.
The New Orleans Bowl will be televised on ESPN.
For ticket information, Hilltoppers fans can click here, or call their ticket office at (270) 745-5222 on Monday through Friday during normal business hours
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.