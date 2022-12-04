Western Kentucky and South Alabama to go head-to-head in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

The Hilltoppers (8-5) will take on South Alabama (10-2) in New Orleans on Dec. 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Western Kentucky is going bowling!

The Hilltoppers (8-5) have accepted an invitation to play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

They will take on South Alabama (10-2) on Dec. 21 at the Caesars Superdome at 9:15 p.m. ET.

This bowl game marks the ninth appearance for the Hilltoppers in the last 11 seasons.

WKU earned their bowl bid after defeating Rice 45-10 and closing out the regular season with a 32-31 win against Florida Atlantic.

The New Orleans Bowl will be televised on ESPN.

For ticket information, Hilltoppers fans can click here, or call their ticket office at (270) 745-5222 on Monday through Friday during normal business hours

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.