Brown, Georgia State top WKU 39-21 in LendingTree Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Redshirt freshman Cornelius “Quad” Brown threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 39-21 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday in the LendingTree Bowl.

The Panthers scored touchdowns on four consecutive first-half possessions and Brown’s touchdown passes came in the second quarter to three receivers. Destin Coates added 117 yards and a touchdown rushing, part of a 227-yard day on the ground for Georgia State.

Georgia State finished 6-4 on the season, while Western Kentucky was 5-7.

