MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jarren Williams set a school record with six touchdown passes, Dee Wiggins and Mike Harley catching two apiece, and Miami clinched bowl-eligibility with a 52-27 win over Louisville on Saturday.



Will Mallory and Deejay Dallas also had touchdown catches for Miami (6-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Williams completed 15 of 22 passes for 253 yards.



Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham threw for two scores and ran for another, before he left injured in the second half. Hassan Hall had a 58-yard touchdown run for the Cardinals (5-4, 3-3) and running back Javian Hawkins had 105 yards on 15 carries.



Tutu Atwell had six catches for 142 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown on a catch-and-run for the Cardinals.



Williams broke the single-game mark of five shared by six other Miami quarterbacks - Bernie Kosar, Steve Walsh, Ken Dorsey, Brock Berlin, Kyle Wright and Stephen Morris. He also tied the single-game record for any ACC quarterback, done on seven other occasions.



Dallas also ran for a score for Miami, which got touchdowns on each of its first four possessions - the first time that's happened since a romp past Savannah State in 2013. Al Blades Jr. had a blocked punt and an interception for the Hurricanes and senior special-teamer Jimmy Murphy recovered a fumble on a muffed Louisville punt.



Murphy - one of Miami's 13 seniors playing their final home regular-season game - broke the Hurricanes' "Turnover Chain" in that celebration. It was quickly repaired, and the Hurricanes went on to win their third straight.



THE TAKEAWAY



Louisville: It was a costly day injury-wise for the Cardinals, who lost standout left tackle Mekhi Becton early with a left ankle injury. Becton returned to the sideline in street clothes, with a walking boot on the injured ankle.



Miami: The Hurricanes tied their record for points in an ACC game with 52, done on four other occasions. They did it without top tight end Brevin Jordan, who missed the game with an unspecified leg injury. Harley and Wiggins became the fourth Miami duo in the last 20 years to have multiple touchdown catches in the same game.



ELLIS HONORED



South Florida resident Jill Ellis, who guided the U.S. women's soccer team to the last two World Cup championships was in attendance and honored during an on-field ceremony.



QUARTERMAN'S STREAK



Miami LB Shaquille Quarterman started his 49th consecutive game, tying Joaquin Gonzalez for the second-longest streak in school history. If he starts against FIU on Nov. 23, Quarterman will tie William Joseph's school record of 50 straight starts.



UP NEXT



Louisville: Visit North Carolina State on Nov. 16. The Wolfpack have won the last two games in the series, which Louisville still leads 6-3.



Miami: After a third bye week this season, the Hurricanes play FIU at Marlins Park - the former Orange Bowl site - in Miami on Nov. 23.