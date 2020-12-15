Western Kentucky to play Georgia State in Lending Tree Bowl

WKU won three straight games to finish the regular season at 5-6.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Western Kentucky football is bowl bound.

The Hilltoppers are set to take on Georgia State in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Dec. 26.

WKU won three straight games to finish the regular season at 5-6.

Many programs are opting not to participate in bowl games this season due to COVID-19, social justice issues and other things.

Head Coach Tyson Helton said his team is using its 7th bowl appearance in 9 seasons as a symbol of what it has overcome.

The Hilltoppers have also hired Zach Kittley as their offensive coordinator. He had the same job at Houston Baptist where he orchestrated the third-ranked passing attack in FCS.

