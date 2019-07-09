IOWA CITY, Iowa — Nate Stanley threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns and No. 20 Iowa rolled past Rutgers 30-0 on Saturday in its Big Ten opener.



New Jersey native Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught two TD passes for the Hawkeyes (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten), who've allowed just 14 points in two games ahead of next week's rivalry showdown at No. 25 Iowa State.



Stanley found Smith-Marsette and Tyrone Tracy for first-half touchdowns to help Iowa take a 20-0 lead at the break. Stanley then connected with Smith-Marsette from 23 yards out to make it 27-0.



Smith-Marsette finished with 113 yards receiving.



Iowa's defense smothered Rutgers (1-1, 0-1), which scored 48 points in its opener over UMass. The Scarlet Knights gained just 125 yards, punted 10 times and turned it over three times.