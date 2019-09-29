RICHMOND, Ky. — Daryl McCleskey Jr. ran for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Eastern Kentucky rolled to a 42-16 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday night in an Ohio Valley Conference opener.



The senior McCleskey surpassed 2,000 career yards rushing and has now run for over 100 yards in three straight games. He had a 68-yard run that set up a 5-yard TD run to cap the scoring with five minutes left. He also had a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.



Alonzo Booth added 115 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as the Colonels (3-2, 1-0) finished with 379 yards rushing. Parker McKinney had a 6-yard scoring run and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Beerman.



Te'kendrick Roberson's 8-yard touchdown run pulled Tennessee State (1-4, 0-1) to 28-16 late in the third quarter. Antonio Zita made all three of his field goal attempts for the Tigers.