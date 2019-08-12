LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s the day football fans alike have been waiting for – Bowl Selection Sunday.

The Cards (7-5) will take on Tennessee (7-5) in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.

It will be the first time the schools have gone head to head in 26 years.

Louisville last played Tennessee in Nov. 1993 under Coach Howard Schnellenberger. The Vols beat the Cards 45-10.

Louisville is coming off successful year of rebuilding under new head Coach Scott Satterfield. He was also named ACC Coach of the Year.

The Music City Bowl will kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.