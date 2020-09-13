Louisville football sees first top 20 ranking since 2017

The Cards moved into both top 20 polls with a ranking of No. 16 in the Amway Coaches Poll and No. 18 in the Associated Press Poll released Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cardinals have entered the top 20 after three years following their 35-21 season opening win against Western Kentucky.

The Cards moved into both top 20 polls with a ranking of No. 16 in the Amway Coaches Poll and No. 18 in the Associated Press Poll released Sunday.

The last time the Cards were in the poll was Oct. 1, 2017 before losing against NC State 39-25.

The Cards will go primetime next week as they face No. 17 Miami at Cardinal Stadium.

It’s the first matchup of top 20 opponents at the stadium since 2017 when No. 3 Clemson beat the Cards 47-21.

The Cards and the ‘Canes will air Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on WHAS11/ABC.

