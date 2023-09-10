UK assistant football coach Liam Cohen hospitalized after suffering 'medical episode'

Officials with the University of Kentucky said Cohen suffered the episode while at the football offices on campus Sunday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A University of Kentucky football assistant coach is okay after a medical episode, officials confirm.

Liam Cohen, who also serves as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, was taken to UK Chandler Hospital after suffering the episode while at work at UK’s football offices on campus Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the university said Cohen is continuing to be monitored by doctors and expected to be released on Monday.

“Out of respect for his privacy and that of his family, we will have no additional comment at this time,” the statement read.

Cohen returned to the football program this year after a previous stint as offensive coordinator or the LA Rams in 2022.

Kentucky defeated Eastern Kentucky on Saturday 28-17.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.