LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After conflicting reports, the University of Kentucky announced it is officially Charlotte bound!

UK will face Virginia Tech (8-4) in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 31 at noon. Tickets go on sale Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets through UKFootballTix.com or at the Belk Bowl's website.

“We’re honored to be invited to the Belk Bowl to play an outstanding opponent in Virginia Tech,” head coach Mark Stoops said in a statement. “Our team fought through a lot of adversity this season and I’m proud of our players for earning another bowl bid. It will be exciting to make our first trip to Charlotte and we look forward to seeing the Big Blue Nation join us there.”

Louisville will take on Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl in Nashville Dec. 30 and Indiana will face Tennessee in the Gator Bowl Jan. 2. WKU plays Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl Dec. 30.

RELATED: Louisville headed to Nashville; will face Mississippi State in Music City Bowl

RELATED: Indiana draws Tennessee in Gator Bowl

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.