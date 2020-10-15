Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19; Virus wreaking havoc on SEC

Alabama coach Nick Saban and his athletic director have tested positive ahead of the league’s biggest regular-season showdown.

The Southeastern Conference has had to postpone two games in the last three days because of positive COVID-19 tests, and now Alabama coach Nick Saban and his athletic director have tested positive ahead of the league’s biggest regular-season showdown.

For now, Saban says he’ll be working from home with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian overseeing the second-ranked Crimson Tide’s preparations to play No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night.

No. 10 Florida’s game against defending national champion LSU was postponed Wednesday to tentatively Dec. 12 after the SEC postponed Missouri-Vanderbilt on Monday.