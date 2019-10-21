LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville football team may have suffered a lost to Clemson this weekend but got a big win in the recruiting game.
Four-star wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick has verbally committed to Louisville. He made the announcement on Twitter.
Christian is the younger brother of current Card Dez Fitzpatrick.
It’s been a busy week in the recruiting world for the 6-foot-4, 210-pound wide out.
He was originally committed to Washington State but reopened his recruitment a week ago.
Christian made the announcement one day after his official visit to Louisville.
