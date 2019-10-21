LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville football team may have suffered a lost to Clemson this weekend but got a big win in the recruiting game.

Four-star wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick has verbally committed to Louisville. He made the announcement on Twitter.

Christian is the younger brother of current Card Dez Fitzpatrick.

It’s been a busy week in the recruiting world for the 6-foot-4, 210-pound wide out.

He was originally committed to Washington State but reopened his recruitment a week ago.

Christian made the announcement one day after his official visit to Louisville.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.