BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Taveion Hollingsworth tied his career high with a season-high 30 points and Western Kentucky defeated Charlotte 80-63 on Saturday.

Hollingsworth made all 13 of his foul-shot attempts.

The 49ers led 39-38 at intermission and the game stayed close until Western Kentucky went on a 10-1 run and led 59-50 on Jared Savage's three-point play. Luka Vasic made a layup to reduce the deficit to 60-55, but a 16-4 Hilltoppers run put it away.

Savage scored a season-high 20 points and had three blocks for Western Kentucky (12-6, 5-1 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Carson Williams added 15 points.

Jahmir Young had 14 points for the 49ers (10-6, 4-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Jordan Shepherd added 11 points.

W. Kentucky takes on Marshall on the road on Wednesday. Charlotte plays Old Dominion on the road on Monday.