LAHAINA, Hawaii — Landers Nolley II hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute and scored 22 points, helping Virginia Tech hold off No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 at the Maui Invitational on Monday.



The teams grinded through a back-and-forth second half with cheers for both sides echoing off the Lahaina Civic Center rafters.



The Hokies (6-0) - projected 14th out of 15 Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the league’s preseason poll - went up 10 with 4 ½ minutes left, but Michigan State fought back within one.



Nolley responded with a 3 for a 68-64 lead with 47 seconds left and Virginia Tech made enough free throws down the stretch to earn the marquee win in coach Mike Young’s first season.



Michigan State (3-2) trailed 32-28 at halftime after preseason All-American Cassius Winston was limited to eight minutes due to two fouls.