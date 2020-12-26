Jones, Johnson named co-MVPs as Louisville holds off Kentucky, 62-59

UK has dropped six in a row, the longest losing streaking under coach John Calipari.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville held off in-state rival Kentucky Saturday, winning 62-59.

Graduate transfer Carlik Jones led the Cards with 20 points, while Louisville native David Johnson added 17 points. The two were named co-Most Valuable Players of the game by the Bluegrass Sports Commission.

UofL was winning 56-49 late into the game before the Wildcats rallied to tie the game at 59-59 with one minute left.

Dre Davis made one of two free throws to pull Louisville ahead with just 18.9 left, before Olivier Sarr's jumper rimmed out. Jones was fouled on the rebound, making both of his free throws to put the Cards up by three.

Check out all of the Cards running up to the iPad at the end before heading into the tunnel. That's a cool moment.

Louisville head coach Chris Mack said the team was able to find a win despite not playing well, something that does not happen often.

UK has dropped six in a row, the longest losing streaking under coach John Calipari. The Cats are just 1-6 on the season, while Louisville advances to 6-1.

"Everybody's going to say it's over," Calipari said. "Okay, I don't believe it's over. We haven't played a league game yet. So I don't believe it's over."

The win was Louisville's first victory over UK since 2016, when Quentin Snider, Donovan Mitchell and Ray Spalding were on squad.

