LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cardinals are starting their NCAA Tournament run without one major person: their head coach Jeff Walz.

The one-seeded Cards will be without Walz for one postseason game after Walz was suspended for complaining about officiating during the team's 2018 Final Four overtime loss.

The NCAA said Walz directed inappropriate comments and profane language towards committee members and NCAA staff seated at the scorer’s table during the game. Walz's Women's Final Four per diem allowance was also withheld.

“In the national semifinal game, I used some inappropriate language as I expressed my frustration toward the scorer’s table about the officiating," Walz said in response to the suspension. "I realize that these comments are not acceptable, did not represent the University of Louisville in the best light, and I apologize for my actions."

The coach laughed about the suspension during a press conference before Louisville's first round game against Robert Morris, saying he'd have to find a good brunch spot to watch.

The Cards are projected to win, and Walz can return to the court for Louisville during the rest of the tournament.

