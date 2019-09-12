LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A good year just got even better for UofL Women's Basketball Coach Jeff Walz. He's been named one of USA Basketball's National Coaches of the Year.

Walz helped lead the USA men's under-19 team to a gold medal in this year's FIBA World Cup, and so far, his Lady Cards are ranked No.2 nationally at 9-1.

Walz shares the award with Bruch Weber of Kansas State.

