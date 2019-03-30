LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s been less than 24 hours since the University of Louisville women’s basketball team beat Oregon State for a spot in the Elite 8 and Coach Jeff Walz wants everyone to know, including Governor Matt Bevin.

This is after Bevin sent out a congratulatory message on Twitter to the Kentucky men’s basketball team after they beat No. 3 seed Houston for a spot in the Elite 8.

“Elite 8! Congratulations to the @KentuckyMBB and #BBN,” he said.

Hours after that tweet, Coach Walz wanted it to be known that the women are also representing the state.

“@GovMattBevin thought you might want to know you have a group of young women @UofLWBB that will be playing in the Elite 8 Sunday also. I’ll make sure to let my players know you said congrats,” Walz said with a facepalm emoji at the end of the statement.

After Walz’s tweet gained steam on social media, Bevin eventually sent his congrats to the ladies.

“Congratulations to a great team @UofLWBB, as they advance to the Elite 8! So happy for my good friend @UofLPresNeeli and for all of Cards Nation...”

Both Louisville and UK will take center stage Sunday in their Elite 8 matches for a chance to appear in the Final Four.

Louisville will take on No. 2 seed UConn at noon.

UK will take on No. 5 seed Auburn at 2:20 p.m. The Cats have beat Auburn twice during the regular season.