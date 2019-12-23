LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cardinals’ Music City Bowl preps are near game week as they turn their attention to the schemes and strategies of Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs boast a strong defensive front that UofL’s offensive line will battle and the Cards Band of Brothers will have to do so without one big brother – Mekhi Becton.

The left tackle announced he is heading to the NFL Draft and will not play in the bowl game.

The next man up for Louisville is Adonis Boone, who already got experience filling in when Becton missed a couple of games this year due to injury.

"Any time where you get those game reps where this game isn't going to be the first game reps he's gotten, that's good for him. You want those guys who have that versatility and he's got great length, good size, so to me, like, be a lineman. You know, wherever we need you, we know this: he can play both positions which brings value to him," Offensive line coordinator Dwayne Ledford said.

The Cards and the Bulldogs go head-to-head in Nashville on Dec. 30.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.