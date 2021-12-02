UofL women's basketball game at Syracuse postponed due to positive COVID-19 test

The announcement comes a day after the No. 3 Cardinals downed Georgia Tech 85-70 on Senior Night at the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from University of Louisville (UofL) Assistant Sports Information Director, Nick Evans, the Feb. 14 women's basketball game at Syracuse has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The announcement comes a day after the No. 3 Cardinals downed Georgia Tech 85-70 on Senior Night at the KFC Yum! Center.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the program.

UofL's men's team has been battling postponements amid multiple positive tests. The Cardinals' last three games scheduled have been postponed including a match-up with No. 18 Virginia Tech originally scheduled Feb. 13.

UofL women’s basketball's next scheduled game is on Wednesday, Feb. 17 against Syracuse at 6:30 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cards are currently 19-1 sitting atop the ACC with a 13-1 record in conference play.

