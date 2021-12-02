x
UofL women's basketball game at Syracuse postponed due to positive COVID-19 test

The announcement comes a day after the No. 3 Cardinals downed Georgia Tech 85-70 on Senior Night at the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from University of Louisville (UofL) Assistant Sports Information Director, Nick Evans, the Feb. 14 women's basketball game at  Syracuse has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. 

The announcement comes a day after the No. 3 Cardinals downed Georgia Tech 85-70 on Senior Night at the KFC Yum! Center. 

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the program.

This is the second time this season, the team has postponed a game due to a positive COVID-19 test.

UofL's men's team has been battling postponements amid multiple positive tests. The Cardinals' last three games scheduled have been postponed including a match-up with No. 18 Virginia Tech originally scheduled Feb. 13.

UofL women’s basketball's next scheduled game is on Wednesday, Feb. 17 against Syracuse at 6:30 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cards are currently 19-1 sitting atop the ACC with a 13-1 record in conference play. 

