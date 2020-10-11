Louisville women's basketball opens season at No. 5 on AP Top 25

Kentucky and Indiana were ranked No. 11 and No. 16, respectively.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville women's basketball team will start their season No. 5 in the country, a familiar spot for a Cards who finished the 2019-20 regular season in the top 10.

Senior Dana Evans was named the 2020-21 ACC preseason player of the year, while freshman Hailey Van Lith and junior Kianna Smith were named to the Newcomer Watch List.

The Cards were the highest ranked team in the ACC. Kentucky and Indiana were both in the AP Top 25 at No. 11 and No. 16, respectively. The University of South Carolina will open the season at No. 1, getting all but one first-place votes.

While UofL's full season has not been released, the Cards are scheduled to take on Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro Nov. 25. Other non-conference opponents include UConn on Dec. 4 and local opponents EKU and Bellarmine.

The men's team has released its full schedule for the 2020-21 season, including games against Wisconsin and in-state rival Kentucky.

