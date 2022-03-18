UofL basketball fans believe new head coach Kenny Payne will 'get the job done'

For many fans, this hire goes beyond basketball. It marks history and much-needed representation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For weeks, Kenny Payne seemed to be a fan-favorite to get the job as the University of Louisville (UofL) basketball's newest head coach.

On the court, in many ways, it was obvious. His past success with UofL as a player, and as an assistant coach at both the collegiate and professional level, speak for itself.

"I just saw this fan base was unified, then it split apart, but then in the last 24 hours I've seen it come together in a way I've never seen [before]," said Paul Perez, a UofL basketball fan who showed up to Payne's introductory news conference. "So, I don't know if there's a better guy. It seems like he's going to get the job done."

Perez is one of the dozens of fans who came out in droves to support Payne as he was officially introduced in front of family, alum and players at the KFC Yum! Center.

But for many in the community, the historic hire goes beyond basketball. It marks history and much-needed representation for a program that before Payne, never had a Black head coach fill the role full-time.

"I'm just proud that I know this can happen," said Richard Atkinson, a lifelong fan who also showed up for the announcement. "This is the best day ever. Someone wrote that it took them back to when [President] Obama was voted for president. It was that kind of day."

Atkinson said ideally, this should have happened sooner, but he praised the school for making the move -- especially with a beloved alumnus.

Meanwhile, former teammate and fellow UofL basketball champion from the 1986 team Robbie Valentine called it all 'remarkable.' He also spoke about the impact he sees Payne having on people at home.

"Kenny's going to do so well as a coach, but also he's community minded," Valentine said.

Earlier on Friday, before Payne spoke, the UofL Athletic Association's Board of Directors made the contract official. Afterward, Interim President Dr. Lori Gonzalez said, 'Let's go celebrate.'

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.