LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has a special treat for men’s basketball season ticket holders ready to change their seats up.

The school is inviting those fans to take part in a special select-a-seat event at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There are a limited number of seats available at all price points within the arena, including within the lower bowl and premium locations.

Available seats within the arena will be tagged for sale and the UofL ticket staff will be on hand to help fans secure their selections.

Season ticket holders must respond to the email invite to hold a spot for the event.

